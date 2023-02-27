HS sports recap: Softball wins Patriot Classic

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Softball. Vestavia Hills wins Patriot Classic Feb. 25 in Tuscaloosa. Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Softball.

Here's a look back at the last week in Vestavia Hills High School sports.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills boys basketball team fell to Hoover last Tuesday in the regional final. Click here for the story of the game.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team fell to Oak Mountain 5-4 last Thursday. Carter Kimbrell hit a home run and drove in 3 runs for the Eagles. McCord had a huge game as well, as he went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and an RBI. He also earned the save, pitching 2 hitless innings with a pair of strikeouts. Brooks Braswell doubled, while Erik Oxford earned the win, pitching 3 2/3 innings, allowing 4 runs on 3 hits. For Vestavia, John Paul Head, Jackson Harris and William Peerson each drove in a run. Cannon Cherry threw 2 hitless innings, striking out 3.

Vestavia Hills picked up a 6-3 win over Chelsea on Friday. Head was 2-for-3 with a triple and 2 RBIs for the Rebels, while Harris was 3-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs as well. Christopher Johnston had a double and an RBI, while Mason Perrigo also hit a double. Aiden Black got the win on the mound, going 4 innings and allowing a run on 2 hits, with 6 strikeouts. Jable Ramey earned the save, striking out a pair in a hitless and scoreless inning. For Chelsea, Chris McNeill led the offense with 2 hits, 2 RBIs and 2 stolen bases. Walker Thomas was 2-for-4 and Paxton Stallings drove in a run. Brandon Ridderhoff went 4 2/3 innings on the mound, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 4 hits with 10 strikeouts.

Vestavia Hills split a doubleheader with Madison Academy on Saturday, winning 7-1 and falling 8-7. In the win, Harris led the way with a homer and 2 RBIs at the plate, with 3 innings and a run allowed on 2 hits on the mound. Richter had a double, a homer and an RBI of his own. Walburn, Head, Peerson and Grant Downey all knocked in a run as well. Matthew Ledbetter threw 3 innings, not allowing a run and just 3 hits. The offense performed well in the loss, as Johnstone and Peerson each drove in a pair of runs. Will Cox and Harris had a pair of hits, a double and an RBI as well. Walburn and Richter doubles, with Walburn driving in a run as well.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team began last week with a 5-4 win over Moody on Tuesday. The Rebels rallied from an early deficit to take the win. Tait Davidson came on in relief and slammed the door, not allowing a hit and striking out 10 batters in 5 1/3 innings. Moody’s Taylor Rogers knocked in a pair of runs, while Bella Turley threw 3 innings, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 2 hits.

Vestavia Hills earned another win Thursday, beating Oak Mountain 10-2. For the Rebels, Miah Simmons had a strong all-around performance, tallying 3 hits, a homer and driving in 3 runs at the plate. She also threw 5 innings, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 3 hits. Kayla Franklin and Laura Faith Beard also homered for the Rebels, as Franklin drove in 4 runs on the night. Abby Gallaspy was 3-for-4 with 3 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases as well. Davidson racked up a pair of hits and an RBI, and came on in relief to throw the final 2 innings. For Oak Mountain, Kristian Carr pitched well in relief, going 3 2/3 innings and allowing just 2 runs.

Vestavia Hills played in the Patriot Classic in Tuscaloosa over the weekend. On Friday, the Rebels fell to West Morgan 3-0 and beat Calera 5-3. In the loss, Simmons threw 2 hitless innings with 5 strikeouts. In the win, Lucy Spisto went 2-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs. Ella Gallaspy had a pair of hits, a double and an RBI as well. Davidson threw 3 2/3 hitless innings with 7 strikeouts.

The Rebels went on to win the tournament with four wins Saturday. The Rebels began the day with a 5-1 win over Hatton. Franklin homered and drove in 3 runs and Abby Gallaspy had a pair of hits and an RBI. Simmons allowed a run on 3 hits in 6 innings of work, notching 5 strikeouts. The Rebels then knocked off Spain Park 9-0. Franklin hit a triple and drove in 3 more, while Simmons had a pair of hits and RBIs. Beard was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Haley Hulsey notched a 2-run pinch hit. Davidson threw 5 scoreless frames, allowing 2 hits and striking out 6.

Vestavia put away Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 12-4 in the quarterfinals. Evelyn Splawn was 3-for-3 with 3 RBIs to lead the way, while MC Meeks and Simmons each drove home a pair of runs. Franklin continued her strong day by going 3-for-3 with an RBI and 3 runs scored. Davidson allowed a single hit in 2 2/3 innings of work.

The Rebels survived Tuscaloosa County 6-5 in the semifinals, as Franlkin’s walk-off hit lifted her team. She finished with 2 RBIs, while Beard and Ella Gallaspy each registered 2 hits and an RBI.

Vestavia beat Curry 4-2 in the final to cap off the day. Simmons hit a double and drove in 3 runs to lead the charge. Davidson went 5 innings in the circle, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 4 hits with 5 strikeouts.

Head coach John Simmons also notched his 700th career win over the weekend as well.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills boys soccer team fell to John Carroll 4-2 on Tuesday. Vestavia’s girls beat John Carroll 10-0.

Vestavia’s boys suffered a 3-2 loss to Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday.

TENNIS

Last week, the Vestavia Hills boys tennis team beat Chelsea 9-0.

GOLF

The Vestavia Hills boys golf team finished at the David Miller Memorial Tournament in Mobile last week.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.