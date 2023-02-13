HS sports recap: Rebels win area tournament

Here's a look back at the last week in Vestavia Hills High School sports.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills girls basketball team began play in the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament last Tuesday. The Lady Rebels rolled to a 63-31 win over Thompson to advance to the final. In the contest, Sarah Gordon led the way with 18 points. Jill Gaylard added 11 points as well.

The Vestavia Hills boys earned a 56-46 win over Thompson in the first round of the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament on Wednesday. Jackson Weaver posted 18 points to lead the Rebels, with Win Miller adding 16 points of his own.

Vestavia’s girls fell to Hoover 55-27 in the area tournament final Thursday evening. Alanah Pooler led Hoover with 21 points.

The Vestavia boys finished off the Area 5 tournament with a 64-59 win over Hoover on Friday night, claiming the title. Three Rebels reached double figures, led by Miller, who posted 24 points. Weaver scored 17 points and Keown Richardson added 11 points to lead the way. Salim London and Elijah Herron led Hoover with 12 points.

Vestavia’s boys and girls begin play in the Class 7A Northwest Regional tournaments this week at Wallace State Community College. The girls play Bob Jones at 9 a.m. Thursday, with the boys following against Bob Jones as well.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills wrestling team won the Class 7A North Super Section tournament over the weekend, as 13 of the team’s 14 wrestlers qualified for the state tournament, set for this weekend in Huntsville.

Andrew Sullivan won the 145-pound division, Harris Mitchell won at 160 pounds and Andrew Sykes prevailed at 220 pounds for the Rebels.

Stone Phillips (113) and Mac Chandler (152) finished second in their respective weight classes. Hastings Roberts (132), Clay Johnston (170), Riggs Manown (195) and Mitch Taylor (285) were all third-place finishers.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills girls soccer team knocked off St. Michael 5-0 last Thursday, in the first game of the Southern Shootout in Foley. The Lady Rebels picked up another win Friday, beating Auburn 2-1.

The Vestavia boys hosted the Rick Grammer Invitational over the weekend and won all three games. On Friday, the Rebels shut out Huntsville 2-0, with Parker Dennie and Alec Paraiso scoring the team’s goals.

The Rebels picked up two wins Saturday to finish off a perfect weekend. Owen Simpson scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Florence, then Simpson and Paraiso scored again in a 2-0 win over Westminster.

CHEER

The Vestavia Hills Competition Cheer squad rounded out the weekend with a National Championship for the JV squad and a sixth-place finish for the Varsity squad at the UCA Cheer National Championships in Orlando.

TENNIS

The Vestavia Hills boys tennis team picked up a pair of wins last week, beating Hewitt-Trussville 9-0 and defeating Cambridge (Georgia) 6-3.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.