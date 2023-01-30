HS sports recap: Rebels wrap up area play

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Jackson Weaver (12) shoots a layup guarded by Hoover’s Dewayne Brown (55) at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Vestavia Hills High School sports.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills boys and girls basketball teams returned to the court last Tuesday for Class 7A, Area 5 matchups against Hoover.

The Lady Rebels made it a much tighter game than the last game against Hoover, but Hoover still prevailed 49-45 in overtime. Anna Towry led the Rebels with 18 points, while Sarah Gordon added 13 points. Reniya Kelly of Hoover led all scorers with 19 points.

Vestavia’s boys were able to avenge the loss to Hoover, earning a 56-48 win. Win Miller had a monster showing, going for 32 points and 4 rebounds. Jackson Weaver scored 13 points, and Jordan Ross contributed 8 points and 9 rebounds. Salim London led Hoover with 14 points.

Vestavia Hills finished up area play Friday evening, as the Rebels swept Thompson.

The Lady Rebels coasted to a 63-31 win, as Gordon went for 26 points and Towry added 11 points. The boys team won in similar fashion, winning 63-34. Miller and Weaver each scored to lead the way.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills wrestling team fell to Moody 44-36 last Tuesday.

The Rebels finished fourth in the Mountain Brook Invitational over the weekend. Walker Hogue was the top performer, finishing third in the 140-pound class. Charles Noto (115), Bradley Moncrief (154) and Anderson Hendrickson (162) each finished fourth.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills indoor track and field team competed in the Last Chance meet last Friday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

The girls 4x400-meter relay team won with a time of 4 minutes, 14 seconds. Alex Leath won the 800-meter run 1:49 as well.

For the girls, Kaitlyn Wende finished third in the 3,200, Gabby Walls was third in high jump and Kennedy Moreland was second in pole vault.

On the boys side, Max Armstrong was second in the 800, Henry Strand was second in the 1,600 and Will Jordan was third in the 3,200.

BOWLING

The Vestavia Hills boys bowling team finished third in the Class 6A-7A state tournament last week in Gadsden. Click here for the story of the tournament.

TENNIS

The Vestavia Hills boys tennis team opened the season last weekend at the Frostbite Invitational at the Pelham Racquet Club. The Rebels posted a 3-1 record at the tournament.

