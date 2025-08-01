High School Football Preview: Trials by fire paying off for Rebels

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by David Leong. Caleb Boylan (53) × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Richard Force. Josh Arendall (93) × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by David Leong Charlie Taaffe (11). Prev Next

In the moment, the tough times are less than enjoyable. But if handled correctly, there are typically dividends on the back end.

Vestavia Hills navigated the fire last fall, facing a daunting three-game stretch to begin the season with a young and inexperienced roster. Safe to say it did not go well for the Rebels. They dropped all three of those opening games but persevered and won five of the next seven to qualify for the playoffs.

“Our young kids were playing like juniors and seniors at the end of the year, and they had a lot of experience at that point,” head coach Robert Evans said.

What Evans is anticipating is that forced development and maturity will pay off this fall, as the Rebels should have plenty of players who are ready to step up and become leaders.

“We finished the season with a bunch of sophomores on the field,” Evans said. “And the good thing was, going into this year, we have a lot more experience than we otherwise would have had coming into this year.”

The schedule isn’t any easier this fall for the Rebels. They open the season at home against Westside High (S.C.), a team that has won a state title and finished as the runner-up in Class AAAA over the last two years. Vestavia then hosts fellow Class 7A power Auburn and Montgomery Catholic Preparatory to end the season.

In Region 3 play, Vestavia Hills plays home games against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Prattville, Oak Mountain and Hoover. The Rebels will play Hewitt-Trussville, Thompson and Tuscaloosa County on the road.

OFFENSE

Expand Photo by David Leong Charlie Taaffe (11).

The Vestavia Hills offense hit its stride in the second half of last season, and the Rebels are looking to continue that momentum into 2025. That hope starts with returning quarterback Charlie Taaffe, who was one of those players thrown into the fire last fall. He showed steady progress each week, and after standout performances late in the year, he now enters 2025 with confidence and command. Price LaMaster will also play a signifcant role in the Rebels’ offense from the quarterback spot.

Injuries ravaged the Vestavia running back room last year, so Evans knows the importance of developing quality depth. Carson Purdy is a returning running back but is a versatile player capable of doing plenty of different things. Noah Boylan finished last season as the starter and is expected to carry a heavy load once again.

Will Ainsworth is the top tight end on the roster and does similar things to guys like Braxton Hunt and Grayson Harper, who each take on some of the traditional fullback tasks.

At wideout, Hayes Hudson is a senior who Evans hopes to see burst onto the scene in his final campaign. Luke Stubbs was a heavy contributor last fall, and Zach Laws is back as well, as both juniors are key to the passing attack.

Up front, Caleb Boylan returns at center, and Evans described him as the “anchor” of the line. Copeland Styles is a college prospect, entering his junior season as a starting tackle. The Rebels are looking for others to step up and fill the other spots.

DEFENSE

The Vestavia defense has plenty of players with returning experience, but the unit would love to show much improvement over last season’s production. The Rebels allowed over 25 points per game last fall.

Expand Photo by Richard Force. Josh Arendall (93)

Harper will take one of the linebacker spots, with Daniel Richardson and Nick Williams among the players returning in the middle of the defense.

Owen Wilbanks is a starting safety who will be among the leaders of the defense, as will Walker Hogue, who can play multiple positions. Parker Simpson is moving from safety to take one of the starting corner spots, and Layton Osborn will play corner as well. Evans said the Rebels are still looking for guys to step up and fill a few gaps and give the team depth.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Vestavia Hills didn’t have to worry about things with Owen Simpson handling the kicking and punting duties, but his graduation has opened up a few roles on special teams. Evans said sophomore Sloan Morgan and junior Gray Prier are battling it out to get on the field and fill pivotal roles.