Gordon, Burgess selected for upcoming all-star games

A couple of Vestavia Hills High School student-athletes were recognized among the elite in Alabama recently.

Last week, girls basketball standout Sarah Gordon was selected to be part of the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Basketball Classic. Volleyball star Millie Burgess was named to the North-South All-Star Volleyball Team as well.

Gordon has become the Lady Rebels’ all-time leading scorer, as she has put together another strong season in her senior year. Vestavia Hills enters play in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament this week with a record of 26-2.

The senior will be on the Alabama squad in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic, set to be held at the University of South Alabama on March 8.

Burgess, fresh off an outstanding junior campaign, will play on the North team in the North-South All-Star Volleyball Match in July as part of the AHSAA All-Star Week festivities.

“Millie is such a talented player,” Vestavia Hills volleyball coach Ashley Hardee said. “She has so many pulling for her success because of the person she is. Her energy is contagious and we are looking forward to watching her compete with the best in Alabama and her future journey in volleyball.”