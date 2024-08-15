Get Under the Lights football preview delivered to your home

Starnes Media’s 2024 Under the Lights high school football preview magazine is now available.

Sports Editor Kyle Parmley and staff bring you in-depth previews of the teams in our coverage area — complete with rosters, vibrant color photographs, interviews and more. It’s hyperlocal coverage you won’t find anywhere else.

Order your copy today! Teams previewed (alphabetically): Briarwood Christian Lions, Chelsea Hornets, Clay-Chalkville Cougars, Hewitt-Trussville Huskies, Homewood Patriots, Hoover Buccaneers, John Carroll Cavaliers, Mountain Brook Spartans, Oak Mountain Eagles, Spain Park Jaguars, Vestavia Hills Rebels.

Click here by Saturday to receive your copy at your home guaranteed before the first games kick off next weekend.