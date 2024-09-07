Get To Know: Vestavia Hills running back William Tonsmeire

× Expand Photo by Richard Force. Vestavia running back William Tonsmeire (1) runs with the ball during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and Vestavia Hills Rebels at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook in August 2023.

William Tonsmeire is a senior at Vestavia Hills High School, playing a starring role on the football and baseball teams.

Q: What’s your favorite thing about football?

A: I would say my favorite thing about football is the giant crowds at big games, and also just going through ups and downs with all my buddies.

Q: What’s your favorite pregame meal?

A: I actually do not have a favorite pregame meal. I just drink water before games.

Q: What’s the most interesting thing about you outside of football?

A: The most interesting thing about me outside of football is I'm committed to play baseball at Southern Miss.

Q: Who is your favorite sports team and why?

A: My favorite sports team is Southern Miss. The reason is because I'm gonna be going there for college.

Q: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

A: The best advice I've ever received was in John 13:7, when Jesus replied, “You may not know now what I'm doing, but later you will understand."