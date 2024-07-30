Get to know: Vestavia free safety, Spence Hanna

× Expand Spence Hanna is a free safety for Vestavia Hills' High School football team.

Q: What’s your favorite thing about football?

A: My name is Spence Hanna. I'm gonna be a senior at Vestavia Hills. I play free safety. I wear number one. And my favorite part about football has got to be running out before the games on Friday nights and getting hype with your boys. All the adrenaline going and going out on the field, and just hitting somebody.

Q: What’s your favorite pregame meal?

A: My favorite pregame meal is definitely— My go-to is Subway: sandwich, a six-inch with only turkey meat and lettuce, and I'll go to the gas station and get a Gatorlyte. And then, for before the game, I'll get an energy drink.

Q: What’s the most interesting thing about you outside of football?

A: An interesting thing about me outside of football is that I love golf, and I'm actually trying to get my golf game better than my football game. But yeah, I play a lot of golf and I've spent a lot of time this past summer and this past school year, when I'm not doing football stuff, trying to work on my golf game.

Q: Who is your favorite sports team and why?

A: For college football, I'm a die-hard Bama fan. Roll tide. Both my parents went to Bama. My grandparents, both side of my grandparents. I grew up being a huge Bama fan, and I still am a huge Bama fan and I’ll always love 'em, even if I don't end up going there for college. But, NFL-wise, I'm a Lions fan. I love Dan Campbell. I think he's a great coach and I just— I watch their "Hard Knocks," and I just love watching and I love keeping up with them. They're a great team.

Q: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

A: The best advice I've ever received is definitely just to be coachable, because if you're not a coachable player, you're not gonna be productive and you're not gonna be able to get better. Especially in Vestavia. Our coaches are getting onto us nonstop in a good way. And so, if you're not coachable, you're not gonna be able to be the best player you can be.