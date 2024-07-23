Football season is a month away

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills football players prepare to take the field before a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong.

As of Monday, high school football season is officially one month away.

Vestavia Hills begins its 2024 campaign Aug. 22, as the Rebels travel to the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery to face Carver-Montgomery, as part of the AHSAA Kickoff Classic.

The Rebels went 9-3 last fall, advancing to the second round of the state playoffs.

Here’s a look at Vestavia Hills' 2024 schedule:

Aug. 22: Carver-Montgomery^

Aug. 30: @ Auburn

Sept. 6: vs. Hewitt-Trussville*

Sept. 13: @ Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa*

Sept. 20: vs. Thompson*

Sept. 27: OPEN

Oct. 4: @ Prattville*

Oct. 11: @ Oak Mountain*

Oct. 18: vs. Tuscaloosa County*

Oct. 25: @ Hoover*

Nov. 1: vs. Clay-Chalkville

*Region game

^Game played at Cramton Bowl

Be on the lookout next month for our annual Under the Lights preseason football magazine, which includes an in-depth preview of the Vestavia Hills team.