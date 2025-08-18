Sign up for the Under the Lights newsletter

High school football gets started this week, with the Under the Lights crew set to cover it all this season.

Vestavia Hills is just one of the 11 schools beneath the Under the Lights banner, and several of the Rebels' opponents and rivals are among those squads.

You can get all of our weekly coverage in one spot via the Under the Lights email newsletter, which hits your inbox each Saturday morning following a full night of high school football.

Click this link to sign up for the weekly newsletter.

Vestavia Hills gets the season started Friday night at home against Westside out of South Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.