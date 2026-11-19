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Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Vestavia Hills plays a home game Friday night, hosting Central-Phenix City in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A playoffs. For updates throughout Friday nights and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

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Vestavia Hills (9-2) vs. Central-Phenix City (10-1)

Date: Friday, Nov. 20

Friday, Nov. 20 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills beat Sparkman 56-10; Central-Phenix City beat Baker 58-7.

What to watch: Charlie Taaffe accounted for four touchdowns against Sparkman, three rushing and one passing, and Luke Stubbs scored three times, on a run, a reception and a fumble return. Vestavia Hills gained 407 yards without a turnover and is playing at a high level entering a key quarterfinal game against the Red Devils. Central-Phenix City's only loss this season came against Thompson in the season opener, while Thompson is one of Vestavia's two losses as well. Central is led by first-year coach Cody Flournoy and has played like one of the top teams in the state since the season-opening defeat.

Last meeting: Central-Phenix City beat Vestavia Hills 41-21 in the 2024 playoffs. The series is tied 1-1.

Next week: With a win, Vestavia Hills would either travel to Thompson or host Opelika in the semifinals.