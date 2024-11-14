Football Friday: Rebels hit the road again

Friday means gameday for the Vestavia Hills High School football team.

Under the Lights and Vestavia Voice has you covered from the gridiron, as Vestavia Hills travels to Central-Phenix City in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City.

Here's what you need to know:

Vestavia Hills (6-5) at Central-Phenix City (8-2)

Date : Friday, Nov. 15

: Friday, Nov. 15 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Garrett-Harrison Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills beat Mary Montgomery 42-21; Central dominated James Clemens 70-14.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills hits the road yet again in the playoffs, a scenario that has yielded plenty of success over the last three seasons. The Rebels have won on the road in the first round of the playoffs each of the last two years before falling in the second round, so they will look to change that this time around. Central’s two losses this year are to Auburn and Opelika, two of the top teams in Class 7A, much less that region.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills edged Central 22-19 on Nov. 28, 1997, in the third round of the state playoffs. It is the only previous meeting between the two teams.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between Hoover and Opelika in the Class 7A semifinals.

The Under the Lights newsletter is back and ready to hit your inbox first thing Saturday morning. Click here to get all of our coverage in one place, and be one of the first to be able to vote in our Player of the Week poll.

Here are all of our game previews.

Go listen to this week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn Alabama, featuring sports editor Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd.

Follow Under the Lights on social media for live updates of all the games on Friday night.