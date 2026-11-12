Football Friday: Rebels head to Sparkman

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Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Vestavia Hills travels north to Sparkman for the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

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Vestavia Hills (8-2) at Sparkman (8-2)

Date: Friday, Nov. 13

Friday, Nov. 13 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Sparkman Field, Harvest

Last week: Vestavia Hills beat Huntsville 50-12; Sparkman had a first-round bye.

What to watch: Charlie Taaffe returned after missing the Oct. 23 regular-season finale at Prattville and completed 12 of 13 passes for 233 yards and five touchdowns against Huntsville, and he ran for another score. It was Vestavia Hills' first home playoff game since 2013, but the Rebels will hit the road again and look to replicate last week's performance against a better team from Region 4. Sparkman's only losses this year came to Spain Park and James Clemens.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills beat Sparkman 40-17 in 2006 in the only previous meeting between the teams.

Next week: With a win, Vestavia Hills would host either Central-Phenix City or Baker in the third round.