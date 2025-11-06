Football Friday: Rebels open playoffs on road

× Expand Under the Lights gameday.

Vestavia Hills travels to Auburn for the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

This link will take you to a preview of all the local games this week.

Vestavia Hills (8-2) at Auburn (8-2)

Class 7A first round

Date : Friday, Nov. 7

: Friday, Nov. 7 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Duck Samford Stadium – Auburn High

Last week: Vestavia Hills cruised past Catholic-Montgomery 40-13; Auburn took an open date.

What to watch: This matchup early in the regular season could end up being Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans’ biggest obstacle when it comes to preparing for this game. In Week 2, the Rebels thrashed Auburn, jumping out to a huge lead at halftime and coasting to a 42-14 win. This game will almost assuredly not look like that, as Auburn has progressed and improved all season, only dropping one other game. The Tigers have also had an extra week to prepare for the Rebels, so this has all the makings of a highly-competitive game to kickstart the playoffs.

Recent playoff history: Evans has made the Rebels playoff mainstays again, as they have made it and advanced to the second round each of the last three years. Auburn is in the playoffs for the 25th straight year.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills beat Auburn 42-14 on Aug. 28, 2025. The Rebels have won of the six meetings.

Next round: The winner will get the winner between Sparkman and Daphne in the second round.

