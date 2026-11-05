Football Friday: Rebels back at home

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Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Vestavia Hills begins its Class 6A playoff run Friday night, as the Rebels host Huntsville.

For updates throughout Friday nights and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

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Vestavia Hills (7-2) vs. Huntsville (4-6)

Date: Friday, Nov. 6

Friday, Nov. 6 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills had an open date; Huntsville fell to Muscle Shoals 34-19.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills played its Oct. 23 regular-season finale at Prattville without starting quarterback Charlie Taaffe. If Taaffe returns, the Rebels are the heavy favorite in this matchup. The Rebels are the No. 3 seed in Class 6A, Region 3 and finished 5-2 in the region. Huntsville lost three of its last four, but its biggest win of the year came against Bob Jones on Oct. 15.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills beat Huntsville 9-0 in 2012. Vestavia Hills leads the series 3-0.

Next week: With a win, Vestavia Hills would face Sparkman in the second round.