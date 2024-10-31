Football Friday: Rebels host Clay-Chalkville

Friday means gameday for the Vestavia Hills High School football team.

Under the Lights and Vestavia Voice has you covered from the gridiron, as Vestavia Hills hosts Clay-Chalkville.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Hoover Met.

Here's what you need to know:

Clay-Chalkville (8-1) at Vestavia Hills (4-5)

Date : Friday, Nov. 1

: Friday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville defeated Pinson Valley 63-6; Vestavia Hills fell to Hoover 38-20.

What to watch: If this game was played during the middle of the season, it would be one of the most anticipated of the season. But this one comes at a time when both teams are preparing for the playoffs, which begin next week. Clay-Chalkville bounced back from a disappointing loss to Oxford with a dominant win last week, while Vestavia Hills is hoping to get some players back from injury as the Rebels prepare for the postseason as well.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville knocked off Vestavia Hills 31-27 in the first round of the state playoffs on Nov. 10, 2000, in the only previous meeting between the teams.

Next week: Clay-Chalkville hosts Gadsden City in the first round of the state playoffs; Vestavia Hills travels to Mary G. Montgomery for the first round of the playoffs.

