Football Friday: Rebels head to Hoover

Friday means gameday for the Vestavia Hills High School football team.

Under the Lights and Vestavia Voice has you covered from the gridiron, as Vestavia Hills heads to Hoover in the Class 7A, Region 3 finale.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Hoover Met.

Here's what you need to know:

Vestavia Hills (4-4) at Hoover (7-2)

Date : Friday, Oct. 25

: Friday, Oct. 25 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hoover knocked off Thompson 27-26 in overtime; Vestavia Hills shut out Tuscaloosa County 42-0.

What to watch: One of the state’s greatest rivalries is renewed Friday night. Hoover is fresh off the biggest win of the year, a dramatic overtime victory over Thompson for the Class 7A, Region 3 title. While the Bucs’ playoff fate is locked up, the Rebels are almost assured of the No. 4 seed in Region 3 as well. But this game is one of two straight stout opponents for Vestavia to wrap up the regular season.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills beat Hoover 26-7 on Sept. 15, 2023. The win snapped an eight-game Hoover winning streak in the series. Hoover holds a 38-21 edge in the series, which dates back to 1972.

Next week: Hoover takes an open date; Vestavia Hills hosts defending Class 6A state champion Clay-Chalkville.

