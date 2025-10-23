Football Friday: Rebels hosting Game of the Week

× Expand Under the Lights gameday.

Friday means gameday for the Vestavia Hills High School football team.

Under the Lights has you covered all season long from Vestavia Hills and the other 10 high school football teams across the coverage area.

Vestavia Hills hosts Hoover on Friday night in the Under the Lights Game of the Week, with the Rebels looking to lock up their playoff spot.

This link will take you to a preview of all the local games this week.

The award-winning Under the Lights podcast is back for another season, as sports editor Kyle Parmley breaks it all down each and every week. This link will take you to the podcast YouTube page.

Game of the Week

Hoover (6-3) at Vestavia Hills (6-2)

Class 7A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 24

: Friday, Oct. 24 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Hoover knocked off Thompson 33-30; Vestavia Hills beat Tuscaloosa County 56-10.

What to watch: This rivalry game is one of the key games left in Class 7A, Region 3 play. There are still five teams in the hunt for the four playoff spots, with Hoover and Vestavia among them. Hoover is riding high after a last-second upset win over Thompson last week, and Vestavia has been rolling the last three weeks. There is a scenario where the winner of this game is in the playoffs and the loser is out, pending the result of the Prattville vs. Thompson game at the same time, so this game carries heavy importance for both squads.

Last meeting: Hoover knocked off Vestavia Hills 38-20 on Oct. 25, 2024. Hoover holds a 39-21 edge in the series, with Hoover winning eight of the past nine.

Next week: Vestavia Hills hosts Montgomery Catholic next week, while Hoover takes its open date.

