Football Friday: Rebels head to Prattville

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Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Vestavia Hills heads to Prattville in the final Class 6A, Region 3 contest for both teams.

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Vestavia Hills (7-1) at Prattville (8-0)

Date: Friday, Oct. 23

Friday, Oct. 23 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Stanley-Jensen Stadium, Prattville

Last week: Vestavia Hills beat Hewitt-Trussville 27-24; Prattville beat Thompson 28-27.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe, limited by a shoulder injury, ran for 174 yards and three touchdowns against Hewitt-Trussville in a herculean effort. Prattville handed Thompson its first loss of the season and is the only unbeaten team left in Class 6A, Region 3 at 6-0. The Rebels are 5-1 in the region. A Vestavia Hills win in this game will likely produce a three-way tie with Thompson at the top of the region.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills beat Prattville 56-28 in 2025. Vestavia Hills leads the series 2-0.

Next week: Vestavia Hills has an open date, while Prattville travels to Opelika.