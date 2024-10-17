Football Friday: Rebels host Tuscaloosa County

Friday means gameday for the Vestavia Hills High School football team.

Under the Lights and Vestavia Voice has you covered from the gridiron, as Vestavia Hills hosts Tuscaloosa County in a Class 7A, Region 3 contest.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Thompson Reynolds Stadium.

Here's what you need to know:

Vestavia Hills (3-4) vs. Tuscaloosa County (0-7)

Date : Friday, Oct. 18

: Friday, Oct. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills blew past Oak Mountain 42-14; Tuscaloosa County fell to Hoover 56-6.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills should be able to notch a third straight win this week, as the Rebels attempt to stay in prime playoff position. They will need to avoid looking ahead to one of their biggest games of the year, a rivalry game at Hoover next week.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills shut out Tuscaloosa County 45-0 on Oct. 27, 2023. The Rebels hold a 14-6 edge in the series and have won the last nine.

Next week: Vestavia Hills travels to Hoover for a rivalry game; Tuscaloosa County returns home to play Hewitt-Trussville.

