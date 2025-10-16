Football Friday: Rebels hit the road

× Expand Under the Lights gameday.

Friday means gameday for the Vestavia Hills High School football team.

Under the Lights has you covered all season long from Vestavia Hills and the other 10 high school football teams across the coverage area.

Vestavia Hills heads west Friday night, playing at Tuscaloosa County. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

This link will take you to a preview of all the local games this week.

The award-winning Under the Lights podcast is back for another season, as sports editor Kyle Parmley breaks it all down each and every week. This link will take you to the podcast YouTube page.

Vestavia Hills (5-2) at Tuscaloosa County (0-7)

Class 7A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 17

: Friday, Oct. 17 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Tuscaloosa County High School

Last week: Vestavia Hills shut out Oak Mountain 41-0; Tuscaloosa County fell to Hoover 51-7.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills has been on a roll the last two weeks, running away from Prattville and dominating Oak Mountain. The Rebels should be able to notch another win in this one, as the Wildcats are still winless on the season. Vestavia’s goal in this one is to take care of business and remain healthy heading into the big matchup with Hoover next week.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills shut out Tuscaloosa County 42-0 on Oct. 18, 2024. Vestavia holds a 15-6 edge in the series, winning the last 10.

Next week: Vestavia Hills hosts Hoover next Friday in the region finale, while Tuscaloosa County takes a trip to Hewitt-Trussville.

To get coverage of the Vestavia Hills game and every other game the Under the Lights team covers on a weekly basis, sign up for the weekly newsletter that hits your inbox each Saturday morning during the season.