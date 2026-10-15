Football Friday: Rebels playing at home

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Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Vestavia Hills is at home again this week, as the Rebels host Hewitt-Trussville in a key Class 6A, Region 3 game.

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Hewitt-Trussville (4-3) at Vestavia Hills (6-1)

Date: Friday, Oct. 16

Friday, Oct. 16 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville fell to Thompson 47-17; Vestavia Hills beat Hoover 6-3.

What to watch: In the win over Hoover, Vestavia Hills scored the game's only touchdown on a fake field goal, with Price LaMaster throwing a 30-yard pass to Powell Curry, while starting quarterback Charlie Taaffe left the game with a shoulder injury. Hewitt-Trussville will look to rebound after a tough loss to Thompson last week. The Rebels are 4-1 in Class 6A, Region 3, while the Huskies are 3-2.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville beat Vestavia Hills 28-14 in 2025. Vestavia Hills leads the series 13-8.

Next week: Hewitt-Trussville hosts Spain Park, while Vestavia Hills travels to Prattville.