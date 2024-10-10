Football Friday: Rebels travel to Oak Mountain

Friday means gameday for the Vestavia Hills High School football team.

Under the Lights and Vestavia Voice has you covered from the gridiron, as Vestavia Hills travels to Heardmont Park to take on Oak Mountain in a Class 7A, Region 3 game.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Here's what you need to know:

Vestavia Hills (2-4) at Oak Mountain (3-3)

Date : Friday, Oct. 11

: Friday, Oct. 11 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Vestavia Hills blew out Prattville 49-14; Oak Mountain lost to Hoover 28-10.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills has withstood the toughest part of its schedule, but it doesn’t necessarily get easy. A capable Oak Mountain team is next on the docket, and the Rebels will certainly have to play well if they want to keep pace in the playoff race in Class 7A, Region 3. The Rebels are currently in a three-way tie for third in the region with Hewitt-Trussville and Prattville, two teams that play each other this week. Oak Mountain, led by quarterback Will O’Dell, is 2-1 at the friendly confines of Heardmont Park so far this year, so this game could go down to the wire.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills blew out Oak Mountain 50-0 on Oct. 20, 2023. Vestavia holds a 15-5 edge all-time.

Next week: Vestavia Hills hosts Tuscaloosa County, while Oak Mountain travels to Hewitt-Trussville.

