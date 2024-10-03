Football Friday: Rebels facing Prattville

Friday means gameday for the Vestavia Hills High School football team.

Under the Lights and Vestavia Voice has you covered from the gridiron, as Vestavia Hills travels to face Prattville in a Class 7A, Region 3 game.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Here's what you need to know:

Vestavia Hills (1-4) at Prattville (4-1)

Date : Friday, Oct. 4

: Friday, Oct. 4 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Wetumpka High School

Last week: Both teams took an open date.

What to watch: These two teams have opposite records that don’t tell the full story of what this matchup will be. Vestavia Hills’ first half has included four of the best teams in Class 7A. The Rebels did earn their first win against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa few weeks ago, but now they face a Prattville team that was riding high after winning its first four. The Lions were brought back to Earth a little by Hoover, but this game will be a major factor in deciding a playoff berth out of Region 3.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Next week: Vestavia Hills is on the road again at Oak Mountain; Prattville heads to Hewitt-Trussville.

