Football Friday: Rebels back in action this week

× Expand Under the Lights gameday.

Friday means gameday for the Vestavia Hills High School football team.

Under the Lights has you covered all season long from Vestavia Hills and the other 10 high school football teams across the coverage area.

Vestavia Hills is back in action after its open week, as the Rebels host Prattville in a region contest. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. This link will take you to a preview of all the local games this week.

The award-winning Under the Lights podcast is back for another season, as sports editor Kyle Parmley breaks it all down each and every week. This link will take you to the podcast YouTube page.

To get coverage of the Vestavia Hills game and every other game the Under the Lights team covers on a weekly basis, sign up for the weekly newsletter that hits your inbox each Saturday morning during the season.

Vestavia Hills (3-2) vs. Prattville (3-2)

Class 7A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 3

: Friday, Oct. 3 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills took its open date; Prattville lost to Hoover 48-23.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills enters the second half of the season looking to make its playoff push. The Rebels used the open date last week to heal some bumps and bruises and catch their breath before a back half of the schedule that is undoubtedly not as ferocious as the first half. Still, Vestavia cannot take this Prattville team lightly. The Lions jumped out to a 20-0 lead over Hoover just last week and are more than capable of a strong showing.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills defeated Prattville 49-14 in the first meeting between the programs.

Next week: Vestavia Hills stays at home to play Oak Mountain, while Prattville hosts Hewitt-Trussville.