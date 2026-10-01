Football Friday: Rebels hit the road

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Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Vestavia Hills is back in action after taking an open date last week, as the Rebels travel to Tuscaloosa County for a Class 6A, Region 3 game.

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Vestavia Hills (4-1) at Tuscaloosa County (0-5)

Date: Friday, Oct. 2

Friday, Oct. 2 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Tuscaloosa County High School

Last week: Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County each had an open date.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills is off an open date following a three-possession win over Spain Park two weeks ago. Tuscaloosa County has lost 14 of its last 15 games dating back to last season and is entering its first game with an interim coach as well. The Rebels should be able to take care of business and look forward to a big matchup with rival Hoover next week.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills beat Tuscaloosa County 56-10 in 2025. Vestavia Hills leads the series 16-6.

Next week: Vestavia Hills hosts Hoover, while Tuscaloosa County travels to Spain Park.