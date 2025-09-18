Football Friday: Rebels head to Thompson for big game

× Expand Under the Lights gameday.

Friday means gameday for the Vestavia Hills High School football team.

Under the Lights has you covered all season long from Vestavia Hills and the other 10 high school football teams across the coverage area.

Vestavia Hills travels to Thompson for the Under the Lights Game of the Week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Warrior Stadium. This link will take you to a preview of all the local games this week.

The award-winning Under the Lights podcast is back for another season, as sports editor Kyle Parmley breaks it all down each and every week. This link will take you to the podcast YouTube page.

To get coverage of the Vestavia Hills game and every other game the Under the Lights team covers on a weekly basis, sign up for the weekly newsletter that hits your inbox each Saturday morning during the season.

Game of the Week

Vestavia Hills (3-1) at Thompson (3-1)

Class 7A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Sept. 19

: Friday, Sept. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Warrior Stadium – Thompson High

Last week: Vestavia Hills defeated Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 42-24; Thompson shut out Oak Mountain 41-0.

What to watch: The Under the Lights Game of the Week is in Alabaster this week, as No. 5 Vestavia Hills travels to No. 2 Thompson. Thompson is once again one of the most talented and powerful teams in the state and the Rebels will have their hands full. Vestavia notched an important region win against Hillcrest last week, but the Rebels are the underdogs in this matchup. This is the last of a stretch of four straight top-10 opponents for Vestavia. The schedule certainly lightens up for the Rebels in the second half of the season.

Last meeting: Thompson knocked off Vestavia Hills 38-17 on Sept. 20, 2024. Thompson has a 17-14 edge in the series and has won the last nine meetings.

Next week: Vestavia Hills takes its open date, while Thompson pays a visit to Clay-Chalkville.