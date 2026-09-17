Football Friday: Rebels at home

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Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Vestavia Hills is back at home for a Class 6A, Region 3 game, hosting Spain Park in a key game for both teams.

For updates throughout Friday nights and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

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Spain Park (3-1) at Vestavia Hills (3-1)

Date: Friday, Sept. 18

Friday, Sept. 18 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Spain Park fell to Thompson 48-14; Vestavia Hills beat Oak Mountain 43-13.

What to watch: Spain Park's CJ Davis ran for 129 yards against Thompson but the Jaguars couldn't keep pace with Thompson. Vestavia Hills answered its own lopsided loss to Thompson with a dominant response, as Charlie Taaffe threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns to six different receivers in the win over Oak Mountain. This is a big game in terms of eventually deciding the top half of the region standings.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills beat Spain Park 26-8 in 2023. Vestavia Hills leads the series 15-6.

Next week: Both Spain Park and Vestavia Hills have open dates.