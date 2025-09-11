Football Friday: Rebels playing on their home field

× Expand Under the Lights gameday.

Friday means gameday for the Vestavia Hills High School football team.

Vestavia Hills hosts Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa in a key Class 7A, Region 3 game, as the Rebels look to bounce back from last week's loss. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Vestavia Hills hosts Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa in a key Class 7A, Region 3 game, as the Rebels look to bounce back from last week's loss. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. This link will take you to a preview of all the local games this week.

Vestavia Hills (2-1) vs. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (3-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 12

: Friday, Sept. 12 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills fell to Hewitt-Trussville 28-14; Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa beat Hoover 34-26.

What to watch: Although it’s still early in the season, this is a huge game in terms of Class 7A, Region 3. Vestavia does not want to drop to 0-2 in the region, and Hillcrest is riding high after knocking off Hoover last week. Vestavia will need to recover quickly after suffering some injuries in a physical game against Hewitt-Trussville last week. Hillcrest seems to have adjusted to 7A in its second year in Region 3 and will be a tough out for everyone.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills beat Hillcrest 49-17 on Sept. 13, 2024. The two teams split four previous meetings.

Next week: Vestavia Hills travels to Thompson, while Hillcrest hosts Hewitt-Trussville.

