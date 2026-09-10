Football Friday: Rebels host Game of the Week

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Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Vestavia Hills is back at home for a Class 6A, Region 3 game, hosting Oak Mountain in the Under the Lights Game of the Week.

For updates throughout Friday nights and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

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Game of the Week

Oak Mountain (1-2) at Vestavia Hills (2-1)

Date: Friday, Sept. 11

Friday, Sept. 11 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Oak Mountain fell to Spain Park 42-21; Vestavia Hills fell to Thompson 49-0.

What to watch: Both teams are looking to regroup after losses to open Class 6A, Region 3 play. Oak Mountain finished strong after Spain Park ran out to a big lead in last week’s game. Vestavia Hills managed just 122 total yards against Thompson without starting quarterback Charlie Taaffe. The Rebels will look to get back to the impressive form they showed in the season’s first two weeks.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills beat Oak Mountain 41-0 in 2025. Vestavia Hills has won 17 of the 22 meetings between the two programs.

Next week: Vestavia Hills hosts Spain Park, while Oak Mountain hosts Hoover.