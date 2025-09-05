Football Friday: Rebels hit the road

× Expand Under the Lights gameday.

Friday means gameday for the Vestavia Hills High School football team.

Under the Lights has you covered all season long from Vestavia Hills and the other 10 high school football teams across the coverage area.

Vestavia Hills heads to Hewitt-Trussville in the Under the Lights Game of the Week, as the Rebels start Class 7A, Region 3 play at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. This link will take you to a preview of all the local games this week.

Game of the Week

Vestavia Hills (2-0) at Hewitt-Trussville (2-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 5

: Friday, Sept. 5 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills blew out Auburn 42-14; Hewitt-Trussville beat Gadsden City 56-7.

What to watch: This is a must-see game to begin Class 7A, Region 3 play for both teams. Both teams have looked like borderline elite teams in the season’s first two weeks. Vestavia’s offense is humming under the guidance of junior quarterback Charlie Taaffe. There are some questions as to what Hewitt-Trussville will do on offense. Quarterback Zach Benedict suffered an injury last week and head coach Josh Floyd called him “week to week.” Freshman Jack Floyd has gotten snaps at quarterback each of the last two weeks, but senior linebacker Parker Floyd has also taken plenty of offensive snaps over the years as well.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville scored late to beat Vestavia Hills 18-14 on Sept. 6, 2024. Vestavia holds a 13-7 edge in the series, but Hewitt has won the last five meetings.

Next week: Vestavia Hills hosts Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, while Hewitt-Trussville travels to Hoover.

