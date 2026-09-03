Football Friday: Rebels head to Thompson

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Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Vestavia Hills hits the road for a big game, heading to Thompson in the region opener.

For updates throughout Friday nights and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

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Vestavia Hills (2-0) at Thompson (2-0)

Date: Friday, Sept. 4

Friday, Sept. 4 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Warrior Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills beat Benjamin Russell 23-7; Thompson beat Clay-Chalkville 37-13.

What to watch: Two of the state's best teams meet in their Class 6A, Region 3 opener, both entering at 2-0. Thompson enters off back-to-back extremely impressive wins over Central-Phenix and Clay-Chalkville, including four touchdown passes from Alabama commit Trent Seaborn in last week’s win. Vestavia Hills has outscored its first two opponents 55-21, passing two early-season tests against strong Class 5A foes.

Last meeting: Thompson beat Vestavia Hills 35-3 in 2025. Thompson has won 18 of the 32 meetings between the two programs.

Next week: Vestavia Hills hosts Oak Mountain, while Thompson travels to Spain Park.