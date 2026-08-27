Football Friday: Rebels travel to Alex City

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Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Vestavia Hills plays its second game of the year Friday night, as the Rebels hit the road to play a tough Benjamin Russell team.

For updates throughout Friday nights and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

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Vestavia Hills (1-0) at Benjamin Russell (0-0)

Date: Friday, Aug. 28

Friday, Aug. 28 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Martin-Savarese Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills beat Parker 32-14. Benjamin Russell’s season opener was postponed after an electrical issue at Alabama A&M in a game against Mae Jemison.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills hits the road for the first time this season to face a Benjamin Russell program that went 12-2 in coach Kirk Johnson's first season last fall, after he arrived from Montgomery Catholic, having won back-to-back state titles there. Benjamin Russell projects to be one of the top teams in 5A this fall, while Vestavia was impressive in its season-opener against Parker.

Last meeting: Benjamin Russell beat Vestavia Hills 45-42 in 1997 in the semifinals. The two programs have split their two previous meetings.

Next week: Vestavia Hills travels to Thompson to begin region play, while Benjamin Russell heads to Park Crossing.