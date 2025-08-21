Football Friday: Time to kick off 2025 season

The countdowns have been exhausted. The preseason chatter is done. The predictions are obsolete.

Real football begins Friday night.

Under the Lights has you covered all season long from Vestavia Hills and the other 10 high school football teams across the coverage area.

Vestavia Hills takes on Westside (S.C.) in the season opener, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. This link shows you our preview for all nine games this week.

Vestavia Hills vs. Westside (S.C.)

Date : Friday, Aug. 22

: Friday, Aug. 22 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last season: Vestavia Hills finished 6-6, advancing to the second round of the playoffs.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills struggled to an 0-3 start last season against a brutal opening stretch. The Rebels replaced Carver-Montgomery on the schedule with Westside, the Class AAAA runner-up last year, so it’s not like they will instead get an easy game to start the year.

Last meeting: It will be the first meeting between the programs.

Next week: Vestavia Hills hosts Auburn next Thursday.

