Football Friday, Thursday edition: Rebels hosting Parker

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Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Vestavia Hills opens the season on Thursday night in a non-region matchup, in a game that will be featured as the Under the Lights Game of the Week.

For updates throughout Friday nights and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

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Game of the Week

Vestavia Hills vs. Parker

Date: Thursday, Aug. 20

Thursday, Aug. 20 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last season: Vestavia Hills finished 8-3, falling in the first round of the playoffs to Auburn. Parker finished 8-4, falling in the second round of the playoffs to Muscle Shoals.

What to watch: Robert Evans enters his fifth season leading Vestavia Hills, coming off a program-record run that included a No. 2 finish in the Class 7A rankings. The Rebels now shift to Class 6A, Region 3 following the state’s split of public and private schools. Parker enters as one of the state’s most consistent programs, having made the playoffs seven straight years and winning the 2024 state championship under coach Frank Warren.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills beat Parker 34-18 in 2001. Vestavia Hills has won all three meetings between the two programs.

Next week: Vestavia Hills travels to Benjamin Russell, while Parker hosts James Clemens.