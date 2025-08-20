Vestavia Hills fall 2025 Miracle League registration open through Aug. 24

× Expand Image courtesy of Miracle League

Registration for the Vestavia Hills fall Miracle League baseball league closes on Sunday, Aug. 24.

The Miracle League removes barriers that keep children with mental and physical disabilities off the baseball field and lets them experience the joy of America's favorite pastime. Every player hits, and every player gets on base, every player scores and every player wins.

All games and practices are to be played at Wald Park off U.S. 31 at 2521 Waldridge Road. Games are on Tuesday or Thursday afternoons from Oct. 7 through Nov. 6.

The cost to register is $30 per player. Register for the fall Miracle League here.

For more information, contact Bevia Robinson at 205-978-0177 or brobinson@vhal.org.