Evans coaches in postseason all-star game

× Expand Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans alongside Clay-Chalkville's Aaron Frye at the AHSAA North-South All-Star Game on Dec. 12, 2025, at the University of South Alabama. Photo courtesy of Robert Evans.

The 2025 high school football season officially concluded last weekend with a couple of all-star games.

Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans served as the head coach of the North team in the AHSAA North-South All-Star Game, which was played last Friday at the University of South Alabama.

Evans led the North squad to a 41-28 win in the game, the second straight win for the North team in the game.

The North team was led by several standout players from the Birmingham area, including MVP Aaron Frye, quarterback from Clay-Chalkville. Frye totaled five touchdowns in the game.

The Alabama team won the following day in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic at the University of Southern Mississippi.