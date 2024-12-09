Ethan Strand sets NCAA record with blistering 3K time

× Expand Photo courtesy of Reily Rogers/UNC Athletic Communications Ethan Strand is a junior at North Carolina.

Vestavia Hills native Ethan Strand put his name in the record books last weekend.

At the University of North Carolina’s first indoor track and field meet of the season, Strand set an NCAA record in the 3,000-meter race, setting the new standard at 7 minutes, 30.15 seconds.

Strand, now a junior, broke the previous NCAA record by six seconds. His UNC teammate, Parker Wolfe, was stride for stride with him as well, finishing just 0.08 seconds behind him.

The race was held in Boston as part of the Sharon Colyer-Danville Season Opener.

“No,” Strand said when he asked if he thought a 7:30 was possible prior to the race. “I thought, realistically, we were going to run 7:34, 7:35, and I knew the collegiate record was in danger. When I looked up at the clock and saw 7:30, I was kind of in shock.”

According to UNC Athletic Communications, Strand’s time is the second fastest all-time by an American, second only to Yared Nuguse, who won the bronze medal in the 2024 Olympic Games in the 1,500.

Strand’s record adds another notch to a burgeoning resume. Strand advanced to the 1,500-meter final at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials last summer.

Strand starred in cross-country and track and field at Vestavia Hills High, winning Alabama Gatorade Cross Country Player of the Year twice.

His father, Scott, is co-owner of the Trak Shak running store in Homewood. His mother, Lori, coached cross-country and track at Samford.