Dunn takes helm at UAB

Casey Dunn, UAB's new baseball coach, throws in the hitting facility as he runs practice with the Blazers. Dunn was named the new head coach for UAB baseball this summer.

Casey Dunn is excited about the next chapter in his career, but it has been a long time since he has had to, in essence, start over.

Following 17 highly successful years as the head baseball coach at Samford University, the Vestavia Hills native was named the new head coach at UAB in June.

“Every day has been something a little bit different, whether it’s a different form, a different process, just things that we have to do that for so many years I took for granted,” Dunn said. “I forgot what those first few years at Samford were like.”

At Samford, Dunn posted a record of 530-422, with seven straight seasons with 30 wins or more. The Bulldogs played in the Southern Conference Tournament title game six of the last eight years, winning the title three times.

He took the Bulldogs programs to new heights. Before that, he started the baseball program at Spain Park High School and took the Jaguars to the playoffs in two of his three years there.

Now, he gets the chance to attempt to resurrect a UAB program that has not had a winning season since 2015 and last made the NCAA Tournament in 2012. Dunn took Samford to the NCAA Tournament three times.

“I really enjoy the building process of things,” Dunn said. “This is that opportunity…Getting a chance to be part of that building process is something I enjoy. It’s a challenge but it’s something that gets you excited to go to work every day.”

Dunn had a great example to look to when it comes to building and sustaining a dominant program. His father, Sammy, was a hall of fame coach who won nine state title in 27 years at Vestavia Hills High School. He built the Rebels program into a consistent force, as seven of those state championships came in succession from 1994-2000. Dunn played on a few of those teams before embarking on a playing career at Auburn.

In order to get the Blazers to the level they desire to be, Dunn stresses player development and pushing the guys beyond their comfort zones.

“It’s just how we go about the work each day and guys understanding what a routine looks like and how to put together their own plan,” he said. “That’s something I’m big on is guys taking ownership in what they do and helping them come up with their development plan.”

He joins an athletics department at UAB that is on a positive surge currently. The football program opened its new home, Protective Stadium in Uptown, in October and the men’s basketball program is on the rise under coach Andy Kennedy.

“We have the opportunity to build off of what they’ve done and get some excitement for what we’re trying to do. The football atmosphere was awesome,” Dunn said. “I think it gives that college athlete something to get excited about, being able to go to a big-time atmosphere six times a year on a Saturday.”

Dunn said there will be facility upgrades coming for UAB’s baseball program, which is currently below the curve in that regard. One of the first projects will be a new turf bullpen. When Dunn was hired, UAB athletic director Mark Ingram stated in a release, “I am confident that UAB can be a dominant force in baseball if we provide the resources necessary for success. We have plans to invest in our facilities in a way that puts our coaches and student-athletes in a position to win championships.”

“I think our school is ready to commit to helping us do that,” Dunn said.