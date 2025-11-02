Dual threats: Quarterbacks Charlie Taaffe and Price LaMaster bring creativity and leadership to Vestavia offense

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia QB Charlie Taaffe (11) attempts a pass during a game between Oak Mountain and Vestavia Hills on Thursday, October 9, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia QB Price LaMaster (9) runs the football during a game between Oak Mountain and Vestavia Hills on Thursday, October 9, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by Todd Lester Prev Next

On a college football Saturday, it’s not uncommon for the group chat to light up.

It could be a double pass, a reverse, a flea flicker or even a quarterback going out on a route. Trick plays catch the attention of Vestavia Hills High School quarterbacks Charlie Taaffe and Price LaMaster, along with offensive coordinator Josh Franklin, who loves the opportunity to be creative.

“We’ll see something on TV, and we’re like, ‘We’re putting this in next week,’” Taaffe said. “We like to scheme things up.”

Seeing two quarterbacks on the field at the same time is not the norm, but the Rebels do it several times a game. It keeps opposing defenses guessing. Taaffe is the unquestioned leader of Vestavia Hills’ offense, but LaMaster serves a much larger role than the typical second quarterback on the depth chart.

Taaffe and LaMaster, both juniors, have been teammates for years — dating back to youth baseball — and their connection has become one of the most defining elements of the Rebels’ attack this fall.

Taaffe is the starting quarterback, and LaMaster’s presence gives the offense flexibility few teams can match. Both bring their own strengths, and neither sees the other as competition.

“I just feel like they pull me in whenever they need me, or we need a spark or something,” LaMaster said. “Because I know it’s hard to scheme up for me and Charlie. Especially Charlie. I mean, when I get the ball to him and we do the special plays and double passes, it’s hard to defend, for sure.”

Taaffe, in his second year as the starter, feels more comfortable than ever in that role.

“Obviously, last year, I just got to know the plays better,” he said. “And honestly, last year, it was a lot of learning and having to put it in the game. But now I feel like I just go out there and I know what I’m doing, I can execute it easily.”

The two quarterbacks bring contrasting skill sets that blend seamlessly.

“Price is very good. He can read a defense, knows where to throw the ball and when to throw it,” Taaffe said, noting that his own running ability is his biggest strength.

That bond has turned into creativity on Friday nights, and sometimes, during the week. The group chat serves as a brainstorming lab.

Franklin encourages it, knowing both players can contribute in multiple ways.

“He just wants to get both of us involved,” Taaffe said. “He knows we’re two good athletes who can do stuff with the ball.”

LaMaster showed his readiness when he started against Thompson earlier this year. Thompson’s defense is no easy test for even the most experienced quarterback.

“It was fun,” he said. “That was definitely tough, but it was fun.”

From the sideline, Taaffe was impressed.

“I thought I was going to get my shot at defense when I saw him play that well,” he joked.

Head coach Robert Evans said Taaffe’s leadership fuels the Rebels’ success.

“As he goes, so we go,” Evans said following a game earlier this year. “That's really our team. Everybody knows it. If you got a quarterback, you got a chance, and we got one of the best ones in the state, and I wouldn't trade him.”

And with LaMaster right beside him, the Rebels have two quarterbacks whose friendship has become just as valuable as their talent.

“We've just been friends forever,” LaMaster said. “I think it's really easy for us to just build each other up. I think we both give each other a lot of confidence.”