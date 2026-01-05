Deadline nears for Vestavia youth baseball, softball, Miracle League registration

× Expand Photo from Vestavia Hills Youth Baseball Facebook page A Vestavia Hills youth baseball player slides underneath anothe player.

Registration deadlines are nearing for the Vestavia Hills youth baseball, softball and Miracle League spring programs.

BASEBALL

The deadline to register for most divisions of the Vestavia Hills youth baseball 2026 spring league is Thursday, Jan. 15. Registration for the middle school league already has closed, but registration remains open for players ages 4-12.

Practices begin Feb. 7, and games begin Feb. 28 and go through the championship games on April 25. There will be no games March 20-29 due to spring break. The cost to register is $250 per child.

Check the youth baseball program website to register and for more details on when practices and games are held for each division.

SOFTBALL

The deadline for the Vestavia Hills youth softball program registration is Sunday, Jan. 18. The softball program has 6U, 8U, 10U and 13U divisions. Evaluations are scheduled for Jan. 24, with practices beginning Jan. 26 and opening day set for Feb. 28.

Games are held on Thursdays and Sundays, with games and practices for the 6U division at parks in Cahaba Heights and Liberty Park and games and practices for the 8U, 10U and 13U divisions at Liberty Park. The cost is $200 per player.

For more information or to register for softball, go here.

MIRACLE LEAGUE

The deadline to register for the Miracle League program is Sunday, Jan. 18.

The Miracle League removes barriers that keep children with mental and physical disabilities off the baseball field and lets them experience the joy of America's favorite pastime. Every player hits, and every player gets on base, every player scores and every player wins.

Games and practices are to be played at Wald Park off U.S. 31 at 2521 Waldridge Road.

There are two distinct playing options. The regular Miracle League plays on Sunday afternoons from March 8 to May 17 and allows players to play with assistance from buddies.

The Challenge league, also known as the Red Tornadoes, competes against teams from the Vestavia area and is designed for players who do not require on-field assistance. This league allows participants to play independently without the use of buddies in a structured, game-like baseball environment. Games are on Thursday nights from March 12 to May 14.

The cost to register is $30 per player. Register for the spring Miracle League here.

For more information, contact the Vestavia Hills Civic Center at 205-978-0166.