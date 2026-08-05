Countdown to kickoff: Rebel Touchdown Club hosting preseason events

× Expand Photo courtesy of Rebel Touchdown Club Vestavia Hills High School head coach Robert Evans speaks at a Rebel Touchdown Club event in 2025. Photo courtesy of Rebel Touchdown Club.

The Rebel Touchdown Club, which supports the Vestavia Hills High School football program, will host its second annual Kickoff Dinner at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Friday, Aug. 14.

The inaugural dinner was held last year and featured former Ole Miss and Duke head coach David Cutcliffe. This year's keynote speaker will be former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik, and Jim Dunaway of The Next Round Live will serve as emcee.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the program, featuring remarks from Chizik and Coach Evans, will begin at 7 p.m. The event is open to the public, and individual tickets can be purchased at this link. Proceeds will benefit the Rebel Touchdown Club.

The following day, on Saturday, Aug. 15, the club will host the first Vestavia Hills youth football jamboree at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Second, third and fourth grade teams will play intrasquad scrimmages, with the first game beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Later, Vestavia's fifth grade teams will play each other, and the Vestavia Blue and White teams will play against Briarwood's sixth grade teams. The Vestavia Hills Little Rebel Cheerleaders will participate, and ninth grade football players will join each team on the sideline.

Admission is $5 for adults at the gate, and K-12 students will be admitted free.