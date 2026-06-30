Countdown to kickoff: 50 days until high school football season

July 1 marks 50 days until the official start of the high school football season, with the AHSAA allowing the first competitions to be played Thursday, Aug. 20.

Vestavia Hills will open the season that first night, as the Rebels host Parker in a non-region game Aug. 20.

As kickoff approaches over the next several weeks, Vestavia Voice and Under the Lights will count down the days until the opening kick.

Here's a look at Vestavia Hills' 2026 schedule:

Aug. 20: vs. Parker

Aug. 28: @ Benjamin Russell

Sept. 4: @ Thompson*

Sept. 11: vs. Oak Mountain*

Sept. 18: vs. Spain Park*

Sept. 25: OPEN

Oct. 2: @ Tuscaloosa County*

Oct. 8: vs. Hoover*

Oct. 16: vs. Hewitt-Trussville*

Oct. 23: @ Prattville*

Oct. 30: OPEN

* Region game