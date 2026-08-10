Countdown to kickoff: Rebels ranked in preseason poll

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills tight end Grayson Harper (8) is pursued by Auburn linebacker Gregory Williams (3) during a game between Vestavia and Auburn on Thurs, Aug. 28, 2025, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by David Leong.

The countdown to the high school football season is on, with August 11 marking nine days until the season kicks off.

Vestavia Hills will play on the first day of AHSAA competition, as the Rebels will take on Parker on Aug. 20.

As kickoff approaches over the coming weeks, Vestavia Voice and Under the Lights will be counting down the days until the season begins.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its preseason high school football poll last week. Vestavia Hills comes in at No. 4 in Class 6A, tallying 127 points off an 8-3 record a season ago.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); 2025 W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (20); 11-3; 240

2. Central-Phenix City; 11-2; 167

3. Auburn; 10-3; 132

4. Vestavia Hills; 8-3; 127

5. Opelika; 10-4; 119

6. Hoover; 6-5; 71

6. Spain Park; 9-3; 71

8. Prattville; 6-4; 68

9. Gadsden City; 8-4; 34

10. Carver-Montgomery; 5-5; 28

Others receiving votes: Hewitt-Trussville (8-3) 24, Baker (9-3) 19, Dothan (6-4) 11, Enterprise (6-4) 9, Daphne (9-3) 7, James Clemens (5-6) 7, Mary Montgomery (10-2) 5, Foley (4-6) 1.