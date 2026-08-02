Countdown to kickoff: Offensive line a key force for Rebels

× Expand Shawn Bowles Vestavia Hills offensive lineman Copeland Styles (61) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles

The countdown to the high school football season is on, with August 3 marking 17 days until the season kicks off.

Vestavia Hills will play on the first day of AHSAA competition, as the Rebels will take on Parker on Aug. 20.

As kickoff approaches over the coming weeks, Vestavia Voice and Under the Lights will be counting down the days until the season begins.

The offensive line is a key force to the Vestavia Hills offense, which moves quickly and piles up points in recent years.

Senior Copeland Styles, who has committed to East Mississippi Community College, returns as part of that offensive line this fall, a group head coach Robert Evans said blends returning experience with new additions.

Styles is joined up front by Cord Pigg, a transfer from Mars Hill who committed to Troy. Evans said Pigg's move came after a coaching change at his previous school sent players to different programs.

"He's a good player from a very reputable program, and we're thankful his family moved to Vestavia," Evans said. "We always welcome folks that move in."

Seniors Jackson Deal and Will Gwathney return as starters as well, and senior William Hurt will also start on the line this season, giving Vestavia Hills a mix of continuity and new talent up front.

Evans said the line's performance will set the tone for the offense as a whole.

"Up front, that's where it has to start," Evans said. "That's the demeanor of your guys up front."