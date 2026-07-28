Countdown to kickoff: Stubbs leads receiving corps

× Expand Vestavia Hills Luke Stubbs (#14) makes the catch for a touchdown at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey.

The countdown to the high school football season is on, with July 29 marking 22 days until the season kicks off.

Vestavia Hills will play on the first day of AHSAA competition, as the Rebels will take on Parker on Aug. 20.

As kickoff approaches over the coming weeks, Vestavia Voice and Under the Lights will be counting down the days until the season begins.

Senior Luke Stubbs returns at receiver for Vestavia Hills this fall after catching 54 passes for 726 yards and four touchdowns a season ago, while also adding 110 yards and a score on 12 carries and contributing in the return game. Head coach Robert Evans said Stubbs is one of the most experienced players on the roster.

"[Quarterback] Charlie [Taaffe] and Luke Stubbs have played for four years for us and have been really productive players," Evans said.

Evans said Stubbs is part of a receiving corps that also includes senior Davis Kopwe and several others like senior Grayson Harper and junior Braxton Hunt. Harper was a productive force for the Rebels until he got hurt, and Hunt is expected to be a big contributor as well.

"Luke Stubbs and Davis Kopwe and a handful of other guys will start at receiver," Evans said. "We have an interesting group at H and Y that could both probably play receiver, too."