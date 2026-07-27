Countdown to kickoff: Running back depth a key for Rebels

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills running back Noah Boylan (2) runs the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Fri, Oct. 24, 2025, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by David Leong.

The countdown to the high school football season is on, with July 28 marking 23 days until the season kicks off.

Vestavia Hills will play on the first day of AHSAA competition, as the Rebels will take on Parker on Aug. 20.

As kickoff approaches over the coming weeks, Vestavia Voice and Under the Lights will be counting down the days until the season begins.

In the search to be a well-rounded offense this fall, Vestavia Hills will be looking for solid running back play. Carson Purdy was a solid option out of the backfield for the Rebels, but now the lead baton will be handed off to Noah Boylan, who rushed for 272 yards and three touchdowns a season ago.

"Noah's a proven commodity, but you don't make it through our schedule with one running back," Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans said.

Evans emphasized the need to find several more running backs throughout fall camp to provide a robust backfield.

"We have to find multiple running backs who are going to be productive. We need four to five right now. We feel good, maybe about two, and we need to continuously find depth," Evans said.