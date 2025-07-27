Countdown to kickoff: Vestavia Hills LB Owen Wilbanks

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by David Leong Clay-Chalkville running back Aaron Osley (21) is taken down by Vestavia Hills safety Owen Wilbanks (3) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Clay-Chalkville on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Ala. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills wide receiver Luke Stubbs (14) is tackled by Vestavia Hills safety Owen Wilbanks (3) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Clay-Chalkville on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain WR Zach Fitzgerald (2) catches a touchdown pass over Vestavia defenders Owen Wilbanks (3) and Leyton Downey (4) during a game between Vestavia and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 11, 2024 at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester Prev Next

Monday marks 25 days until the Vestavia Hills High School football team kicks off the 2025 season.

Vestavia Hills linebacker Owen Wilbanks will help lead the Rebels onto the field Aug. 22, as the Rebels host Westside out of South Carolina.

Wilbanks is expected to be relied on as a leader for the Vestavia defense this fall, as the program looks to advance to the playoffs for the fourth straight year in Class 7A, Region 3.

Preparation is underway for this year's award-winning Under the Lights preseason magazine. Stay tuned to Vestavia Voice and to the Under the Lights social media channels to follow along, as the 2025 season approaches.

Under the Lights covers Vestavia Hills among its 11 schools and is counting down the days until the start of the season.

