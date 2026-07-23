Countdown to kickoff: Linebackers key for Rebels this fall

× Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover running back CJ Cowley (26) is tackled by Vestavia Hills linebacker Nick Williams (5) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Fri, Oct. 24, 2025, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by David Leong.

The countdown to the high school football season is on, with July 24 marking 27 days until the season kicks off.

Vestavia Hills will play on the first day of AHSAA competition, as the Rebels will take on Parker on Aug. 20.

As kickoff approaches over the coming weeks, Vestavia Voice and Under the Lights will be counting down the days until the season begins.

The Rebels defense has a couple leaders in the middle that will be key forces this season.

Senior Nick Williams returns at middle linebacker after starting the last two seasons, giving Vestavia Hills experience at the position. Head coach Robert Evans said that experience traces back to an opportunity Williams didn't originally expect a couple years ago.

"Nick Williams is our returning middle linebacker, who's had to play for two years now," Evans said. "Jacob Watts got hurt, and he was forced into action his sophomore year, which pays dividends now, because he understands our defense."

Senior Daniel Richardson returns as the Rebels' leading returning tackler at the Spur position after recording 68 tackles, 32 solo tackles, 36 assists, two tackles for loss, five interceptions and four pass breakups a season ago.