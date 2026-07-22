Countdown to kickoff: Relive the Rebels win over Hoover

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills tight end Braxton Hunt (22) catches a touchdown pass that is called back due to a penalty during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Fri, Oct. 24, 2025, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by David Leong.

The countdown to the high school football season is on, with July 23 marking 28 days until the season kicks off.

Vestavia Hills will play on the first day of AHSAA competition, as the Rebels will take on Parker on Aug. 20.

As kickoff approaches over the coming weeks, Vestavia Voice and Under the Lights will be counting down the days until the season begins.

As Vestavia Hills marched toward the finish line of its 8-3 season in 2025, one of the top moments of the season came as the Rebels knocked off archrival Hoover 39-30 on Oct. 24. That game was highlighted a punt return touchdown in the video below:

× TD! Wow! Hoover punts it away from its end zone, Charlie Taaffe receives it, throws it back to Luke Stubbs and he makes a house call. What a play!



Vestavia Hills 32, Hoover 24 | 11:04 4Q pic.twitter.com/2RREjUkr5i — Kyle Parmley 🥎 (@KyleParmley) October 25, 2025

The coverage of that game can be found online here.